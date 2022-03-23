Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 73,119 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $47,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. 11,615,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,487. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.