Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 16,496 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00.

VNOM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,896. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 43.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VNOM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

