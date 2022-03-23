Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells $128,495.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 6,609,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,496,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

