Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Imperial Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,968,000 after buying an additional 143,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 447,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

