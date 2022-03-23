Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NARI has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NARI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.50. 2,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 525.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $116.41.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $561,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,618. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $22,329,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 58.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 72.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

