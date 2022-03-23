Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 1,712,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 544,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

