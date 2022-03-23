Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells 136,611 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20.

AMWL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. 3,480,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,412. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $20,814,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $13,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after buying an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

