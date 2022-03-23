Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells 6,090 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $603,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $96.59. 1,739,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,037. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

