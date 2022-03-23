Insider Selling: Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Sells 5,180 Shares of Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $51,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $90,988.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90.

Shares of FTCV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,729. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (Get Rating)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.