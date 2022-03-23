Insider Selling: Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Sells 9,200 Shares of Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $90,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $51,178.40.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90.

Shares of FTCV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 60,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,729. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCV. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

