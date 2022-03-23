Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $32,068.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FDP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 113,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,728. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.17. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 61,910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

