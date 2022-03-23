Insider Selling: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) CAO Sells 743 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GME traded up $17.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,490,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of -1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

