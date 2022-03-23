Insider Selling: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) CAO Sells 743 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:GME traded up $17.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,490,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of -1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.
