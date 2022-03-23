Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Sells 25,431 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 943,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,032. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Leidos by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Leidos by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

