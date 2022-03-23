Insider Selling: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells 303,396 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $643,199.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Shares of OSG remained flat at $$2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 858,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,158. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

