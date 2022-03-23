Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 7,253 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $137,391.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 10 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $13,082.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40.
Shares of PCRX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. 357,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,406. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $11,477,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
