Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 7,253 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $137,391.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 10 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $13,082.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. 357,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,406. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $11,477,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

