Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) EVP Sells 61,140 Shares of Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 61,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $934,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.62.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,754,000 after purchasing an additional 416,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
