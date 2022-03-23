Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells 31,913 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,460,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,783,864. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

