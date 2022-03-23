Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $10,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,593. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

