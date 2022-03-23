Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $10,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SERA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,593. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
