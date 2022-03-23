Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $525,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SWAV traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.09. 511,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,653. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -621.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its 200-day moving average is $185.67. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 588,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

