Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $67,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $60,174.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.25. 711,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -147.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,057,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

