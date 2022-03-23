Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Sells 4,413 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,040. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VYGR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
