Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Sells 4,413 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,040. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VYGR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

