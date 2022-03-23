Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 618,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Intel by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 123,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 317,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,021,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

