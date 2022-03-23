Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: ESLOY):

3/21/2022 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

3/14/2022 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79).

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

