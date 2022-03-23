Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS: FQVTF) recently:

3/18/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70).

3/17/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10).

3/17/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,200 ($42.13) to GBX 3,030 ($39.89).

3/14/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,870 ($24.62) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.49).

3/14/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,870.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/4/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,200 ($28.96).

1/31/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/28/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $3,200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF remained flat at $$23.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

