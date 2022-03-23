Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE: ITP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2022 – Intertape Polymer Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$40.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.

3/10/2022 – Intertape Polymer Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

3/10/2022 – Intertape Polymer Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$40.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.

3/9/2022 – Intertape Polymer Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$40.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$36.00.

3/9/2022 – Intertape Polymer Group was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$40.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$38.00.

3/9/2022 – Intertape Polymer Group was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$40.50 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

Shares of ITP remained flat at $C$39.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,553. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

