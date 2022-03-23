iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 431,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

