IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 304,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 190,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 397,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

