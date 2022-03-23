IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of IZEA stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About IZEA Worldwide (Get Rating)
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
