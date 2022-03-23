Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,958 ($91.60).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

