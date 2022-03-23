Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates CHF 90 Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 90 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SREN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 95 price objective on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 75 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 90 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

