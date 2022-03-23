Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 11,236 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,555,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.