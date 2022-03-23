Jeffrey T. Klenda Sells 239,422 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) Chairman Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $430,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,395. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 188,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 16,949.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 169,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

