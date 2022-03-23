John E. Bachman Buys 2,500 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PLCE traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 802,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.15.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
