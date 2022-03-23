John E. Bachman Buys 2,500 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PLCE traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 802,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

