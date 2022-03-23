Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $174.34. 5,235,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

