Joseph Gebbia Sells 300,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04.

On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.16. 2,810,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,757. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.73.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

