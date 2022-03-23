Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of YELP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. 396,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,777. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 1.76.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.
Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
