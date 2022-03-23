Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. 396,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,777. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

