JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 0.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. 566,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.62 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

