Katalyo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,964.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $780,183.31 and $77,964.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00048966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.88 or 0.07028179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.03 or 0.99634688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044579 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

