KemPharm (KMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect KemPharm to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 276,104 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in KemPharm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KemPharm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

