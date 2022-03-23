KemPharm (KMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect KemPharm to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16.
KMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
