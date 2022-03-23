Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Ann E. Joyce Buys 2,242 Shares

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) Director Ann E. Joyce purchased 2,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KIRK stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 336,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

