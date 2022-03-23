Komodo Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $65.63 million and $1.39 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00417448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00108593 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00106835 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004859 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006411 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,764,499 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.

