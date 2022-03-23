Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (LAND) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $86,561.67 and $151.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.02 or 0.07056763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.56 or 0.99890924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.