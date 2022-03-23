Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Laredo Petroleum traded as high as $77.44 and last traded at $75.91. Approximately 6,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 870,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

