Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $70.27 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,406 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 3.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Waste Management worth $70,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 57,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.57. 9,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,300. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.76 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

