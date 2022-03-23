Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,949,000. CoStar Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,874,000 after purchasing an additional 698,060 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

CSGP traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,449. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

