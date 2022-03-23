Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $125.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LITE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

LITE traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 517,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,915. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $2,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,602,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

