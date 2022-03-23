Mango Markets 24-Hour Volume Tops $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00048966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.88 or 0.07028179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.03 or 0.99634688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044579 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

