Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $344.39. 18,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,012. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.03. The company has a market cap of $336.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

