Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $45.53 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $265.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $663.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.