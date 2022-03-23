Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,286 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 137,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

