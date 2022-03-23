Maxcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $386,063.69 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Maxcoin has a market cap of $386,063.69 and $13.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,216.44 or 1.00025814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00320438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00135322 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00272134 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011068 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

